Good Foods Grocery to be sold to local nonprofit

RICHMOND, Va. — A local specialty grocer that’s been in business nearly 40 years is changing hands. Good Foods Grocery owner Donnie Caffery said Sunday that he plans to sell his South Richmond grocery store to Commonwealth Autism, a local nonprofit, in a deal expected to close this morning. Commonwealth Autism intends to continue to operate the grocery store and utilize the business as a venue for vocational training for those with autism.

