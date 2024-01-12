Watch Now
Goochland’s Kindred Spirit launching satellite spot in old Castleburg Brewing space in the city

BizSense
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jan 12, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Goochland brewery is branching out into the city of Richmond by picking up a taproom that was recently left vacant.

Kindred Spirit Brewing is preparing to open its first satellite taproom at 1626 Ownby Lane near Scott’s Addition.

The space, just down the street from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s downtown taproom, had been home to Castleburg Brewery for the past eight years until it closed just before the new year.

Kindred Spirit, led by John Barefoot, Joe Trottier and Merryl Gutierrez, spent the past few years mulling an expansion beyond its original taproomat 12830 West Creek Parkway. When the Castleburg space opened up, Barefoot said they jumped on it.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

