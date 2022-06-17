National Weather Service confirms tornado in Goochland

RICHMOND, Va. -- At least one confirmed tornado touched down Thursday evening in Central Virginia.

The National Weather Service reported an EF-1 tornado, with 90-mile-per-hour wind, damaged 16 homes and uprooted trees in Goochland County, Virginia near River Road and Route 522.

The storm also knocked out power in the county.

The outages come on a very hot and humid day with highs in the upper 90s.

The Richmond record is 99 from 1944, and there is the potential to tie or break it. The heat index will exceed 100.

A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening as a cold front comes through.

Goochland County officials shared the following information to help people in need:

The County is aware of the immense damage from the storm and has activated our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to assist citizens, please call 804-556-5678 if you need assistance or to report storm damage.

Damage Assessments

Goochland County Fire-Rescue is working with Building Inspections to conduct damage assessments across the county. Please contact the EOC at 804-556-5678 to report damage to homes or businesses.

The Red Cross may be able to assist residents if the storm damage prevents them from staying in their homes. Contact the EOC at 804-556-5678, if you need assistance from the Red Cross.

Cooling Resources

Cooling resources are available at all Goochland Fire Stations. Residents can go to the nearest fire station to get cool and charge electronic devices.

All other county facilities including convenience centers are currently CLOSED.

Power Restoration

Our utility company partners are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Residents are encouraged to practice generator safety as you wait for restoration by power providers.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

