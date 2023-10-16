Watch Now
Goochland to get its first free-standing Starbucks

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 7:04 AM, Oct 16, 2023
2023-10-16

RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-planned retail project appears to be moving forward, and bringing with it the first standalone Starbucks in Goochland County.

The Seattle coffee giant plans to open a new location as part of the upcoming Oak Hill East Shopping Center project near Patterson Avenue’s interchange with Route 288, according to building permits filed with the county.

Local developer the Pruitt Cos. is behind Oak Hill East, which has been in the works since at least 2019 and is part of a larger project to redevelop more than 70 acres to the east of the former Oak Hill Golf Course.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

