Update on Goochland schools locked down amid threat

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Goochland High School and Goochland Middle School are on lockdown Thursday as law enforcement investigates "a threatening text message" sent to the high school, Thursday morning, the school system posted on social media.

"We have placed [Goochland Elementary School] in a hold (all students inside) due to the proximity to GMS and GHS," the message read. "We have heavy Sheriff's presence at the middle/high complex. There is no active situation, but due to the language in the text we moved into lockdown while we investigate."

"Please be advised that there is no active threat at this time," deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook just after 12:45 p.m.

Interim Superintendent Andy Armstrong provided additional information in a noon email to parents.

"We are working to conduct safety scans in each classroom with our Sheriff’s Office in order to resume normal operations once we have determined that there is no threat on our

campus," Armstrong wrote in the noon email. "We continue to follow up on leads and if any student or family has any information please let me know or utilize our anonymous reporting system that can be found on our school website."

Armstrong said there would "continue to be a heavy deputy presence as we hopefully conclude our lockdown."

