Goochland Rotary's 'Chili Dog Dare' event raises money for Central Texas flood relief

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Goochland Rotary Club held an event to raise funds for flooding relief efforts in Central Texas.

At their "Chili Dog Dare" event on Tuesday night, members John Aaron and Rich Salon were each challenged to eat four large chili dogs at Sports Page Grill in Manakin Sabot.

The club aims to raise $5,000 to send to Rotary District 5840 in Central Texas. The funds will directly support relief efforts for families impacted by flooding earlier this month.

"We Rotarians do not run away from the fire, we run to the fire. It's who we are. Our hearts go out to the families, the residents, it's going to take them years to rebuild. We want to do anything we can to support them," Salon said.

The club is continuing to collect donations after the event. Click here to make a donation.

