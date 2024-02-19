New phase of $500M Goochland retirement development opens, with another underway

RICHMOND, Va. -- A massive retirement-home development in Goochland County continues to fill out, as it opened dozens of new units last month and has dozens more underway.

Avery Point, which at completion will span up to 1,400 residential units on a 94-acre campus in West Creek, expects to open a 103-unit apartment building called Wilton Crossing this summer.

Those upcoming independent living units follow the completion of the 92-unit Boynton Place building, which opened to residents in January.

Those two phases will bring Avery Point’s completed unit count to 525, according to Petra Shaw, a spokeswoman for developer and owner Erickson Senior Living.

