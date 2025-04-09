Goochland School Board appoints new superintendent amid community concerns

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Goochland School Board officially appointed Dr. Andrew Armstrong as the new superintendent during a meeting Tuesday night.

Armstrong previously held positions as assistant and interim superintendent in Goochland from 2016 to 2023. He is currently serving as the associate superintendent at the Virginia Department of Education.

The change comes after Dr. Michael Cromartie, Goochland's previous superintendent, was recently fired. Many residents said Cromartie was widely beloved.

The decision to appoint Armstrong has sparked controversy among residents.

Many residents shared their concerns that the district fired Cromartie, a Black man, to then appoint Armstrong, a white man.

Others expressed concerns over funding cuts to education because of the resources allocated for the superintendent transition.

The school board overruled any public comment during Tuesday's meeting.

