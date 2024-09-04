Goochland to allow Luck Stone quarry expansion despite opposition from Henrico homeowners, leaders

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Despite pleas for a delay from neighboring homeowners – as well as from four of their Henrico counterparts – Goochland supervisors have approved an expansion of a decades-old rock quarry in the direction of residential neighborhoods across the county line.

The Goochland board voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow Luck Stone Corp. to expand its operations in Rockville to include a 70-acre site between its existing Ashland Road quarry and homes across the border in Henrico, primarily the Westin Estates subdivision near Wyndham.

