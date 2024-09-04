Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Goochland to allow Luck Stone quarry expansion despite opposition from Henrico homeowners, leaders

Luck Stone meeting
Richmond BizSense
Henrico Supervisor Misty Whitehead addresses the Goochland board at Tuesday’s meeting.<br/>
Luck Stone meeting
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Despite pleas for a delay from neighboring homeowners – as well as from four of their Henrico counterparts – Goochland supervisors have approved an expansion of a decades-old rock quarry in the direction of residential neighborhoods across the county line.

The Goochland board voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow Luck Stone Corp. to expand its operations in Rockville to include a 70-acre site between its existing Ashland Road quarry and homes across the border in Henrico, primarily the Westin Estates subdivision near Wyndham.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone