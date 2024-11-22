Thankful Goochland families receive help with holiday meals: 'I want to feel blessed'

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Volunteers braved the cold at Gum Springs United Methodist Church in Goochland to hand out Thanksgiving meals and other supplies to families in need.

Over 250 meals, including turkeys and fixings, were provided by PFG and GoochlandCares.

"If you're in need, we can provide. We are distributing turkeys and all the fixings for a nice Thanksgiving dinner for next week," Dominic Alexander, with GoochlandCares, said.

One mother and daughter who spoke with CBS 6 said they appreciated the kindness of strangers.

"I want to feel blessed, and I know the people that's going to eat it is going to feel blessed," Eulease Cyprus said. "That's a wonderful thing, you know, I'm glad to have them in my county."

In addition to food, volunteers handed out warm socks and the Goochland Pharmacy provided flu and COVID vaccines to those who would like them.

"It's just really heartwarming to know that, you know, we take part in kind of helping everybody," pharmacist DJ Johnson said.

