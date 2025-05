GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The region’s only drive-in movie theater is officially up for sale. The Goochland Drive-In Theater announced this week that it is looking for new owners after 16 years in business at 4344 Old Fredericksburg Road in the county’s Hadensville area.

John Heidel, who owns the theater with his wife, Kristina, spoke with BizSense about the decision. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.