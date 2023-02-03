Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Elderly man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Posted at 10:52 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 22:52:19-05

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- An elderly man was hospitalized on Thursday night after he was shot by a Goochland County Sherrif's Deputy who was responding to a dispute, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Sources said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the deputy was called to Hodges Hideway Lane to respond to a domestic dispute. Something went wrong during the dispute and the deputy ended up shooting an elderly man who was in the home.

At this time, it is unknown if the elderly man had a weapon.

The man was flown to VCU Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. At this time, his condition is unknown. The condition of the deputy is also unknown.

Virginia State Police will be leading the investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone