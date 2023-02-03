Elderly man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- An elderly man was hospitalized on Thursday night after he was shot by a Goochland County Sherrif's Deputy who was responding to a dispute, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Sources said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the deputy was called to Hodges Hideway Lane to respond to a domestic dispute. Something went wrong during the dispute and the deputy ended up shooting an elderly man who was in the home.

At this time, it is unknown if the elderly man had a weapon.

The man was flown to VCU Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. At this time, his condition is unknown. The condition of the deputy is also unknown.

Virginia State Police will be leading the investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.