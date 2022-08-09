GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The winding road of Royal Virginian Golf Course’s post-golf existence has taken yet another turn. A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial for those who have died from COVID. Behind the idea is Arlene Simmons, whose nonprofit Humanitarian Ambassadors of America Community Development Corp. bought 151 of Royal Virginian’s acres in late May for $750,000. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
‘Promised land’: Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 08:40:58-04
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The winding road of Royal Virginian Golf Course’s post-golf existence has taken yet another turn. A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial for those who have died from COVID. Behind the idea is Arlene Simmons, whose nonprofit Humanitarian Ambassadors of America Community Development Corp. bought 151 of Royal Virginian’s acres in late May for $750,000. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.