‘Promised land’: Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The winding road of Royal Virginian Golf Course’s post-golf existence has taken yet another turn. A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial for those who have died from COVID. Behind the idea is Arlene Simmons, whose nonprofit Humanitarian Ambassadors of America Community Development Corp. bought 151 of Royal Virginian’s acres in late May for $750,000. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

