Goochland County suspends 'All Open Burning' due to dry conditions

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Goochland County citing worsening dry conditions in the region have prohibited open air burning until further notice. That means effective immediately you are no longer allowed to have an open burn in Goochland County.

Previously issued open burning permits for the county have also been suspended by the Goochland County Fire Marshal and no new ones will be issued.

"This prohibition is in effect until the atmospheric and dry conditions abate sufficiently to decrease the heightened risk," wrote Paul Drumwright, the Community Affairs Manager for the county.

Now the only open burning that will be allowed during the prohibition is for governmental, firefighting, or military use. Failure to comply is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

“It is critically important for public safety to prohibit open burning under these dry conditions, it takes only the smallest ember to lead to an uncontrollable fire” remarked Eddie Ferguson, Goochland County Chief of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services. “We remind everyone to be especially careful with any kind of ignition sources outside, this includes being very cautious to properly dispose of smoking materials.”

