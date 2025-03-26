Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia man accused of soliciting minor, producing child porn

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 26, 2025
Posted
and last updated

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges in Goochland County for allegedly soliciting a minor and producing child pornography.

According to a news release from the Goochland County Sheriff's Office, Dean Patrick Jordan, 65, of Sandy Hook, is charged in the investigation.

The sheriff's office filed the charges and made the arrest after investigating a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Jordan is facing three felony charges of solicitation of a minor for sexual acts and one charge of solicitation of a minor for the production of child pornography.

He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone