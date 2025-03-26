Virginia man accused of soliciting minor, producing child porn

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges in Goochland County for allegedly soliciting a minor and producing child pornography.

According to a news release from the Goochland County Sheriff's Office, Dean Patrick Jordan, 65, of Sandy Hook, is charged in the investigation.

The sheriff's office filed the charges and made the arrest after investigating a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Jordan is facing three felony charges of solicitation of a minor for sexual acts and one charge of solicitation of a minor for the production of child pornography.

He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

