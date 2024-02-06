Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Lickinghole brewery in Goochland closed indefinitely while owner deals with health issues

Lickinghole-shirt-Cropped.jpg
BizSense
Lickinghole-shirt-Cropped.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 06:20:38-05

RICHMOND, Va. — A Goochland brewery is going into what its owner is calling a “winter hibernation,” though it’s unclear when it’ll reopen.

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery ceased operations late last month on what owner and CEO Lisa Reynolds Brotherton said was a temporary basis.

The farm brewery’s hiatus is due to health issues Reynolds Brotherton has been facing, namely her recent diagnosis of a rare immunological deficiency.

“My health has, unfortunately, just taken my complete focus,” Reynolds Brotherton said in an interview this week. “The quality of the brand is everything to me.…It’s not something I just want to limp along when I can’t be there to make sure everything’s running as it should.”

Reynolds Brotherton said she’s hoping to reopen Lickinghole in the spring or summer, but that she doesn’t want to make promises she can’t deliver on.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone