Lickinghole brewery in Goochland closed indefinitely while owner deals with health issues

RICHMOND, Va. — A Goochland brewery is going into what its owner is calling a “winter hibernation,” though it’s unclear when it’ll reopen.

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery ceased operations late last month on what owner and CEO Lisa Reynolds Brotherton said was a temporary basis.

The farm brewery’s hiatus is due to health issues Reynolds Brotherton has been facing, namely her recent diagnosis of a rare immunological deficiency.

“My health has, unfortunately, just taken my complete focus,” Reynolds Brotherton said in an interview this week. “The quality of the brand is everything to me.…It’s not something I just want to limp along when I can’t be there to make sure everything’s running as it should.”

Reynolds Brotherton said she’s hoping to reopen Lickinghole in the spring or summer, but that she doesn’t want to make promises she can’t deliver on.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.