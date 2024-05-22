Watch Now
Goochland-based Greenswell Growers to roll out products to 800 Food Lions this year

Posted at 6:21 AM, May 22, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Goochland-based produce grower is sprouting up at hundreds more grocery stores in 2024 as it continues to plan an expansion of its facilities.

Greenswell Growers, an indoor farming company that grows leafy green vegetables, intends to fill out its presence at Food Lion stores by entering 800 additional locations of the grocery chain by the end of this year, Greenswell President and CEO Carl Gupton said.

Greenswell products are currently available in more than 300 Food Lion stores, including locations in Virginia. This year’s push is anticipated to make the local company’s leafy greens available across Food Lion’s entire footprint of 1,100 stores in the Mid-Atlantic and South.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

