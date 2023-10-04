How GoNoodle will spread Richmond Schools' inclusive message around the world

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a mission to bring together students of all abilities through sports, leadership, and school engagement activities, Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts partnered with GoNoodle and Special Olympics to create a video showcasing its students’ love and enthusiasm.

Parents of young kids in public schools know all about GoNoodle and the upbeat music videos it produces to help students stay healthy and engaged in their curriculum. Now the platform is filming a segment about the power of inclusivity at the Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts (PHSS) in Richmond.

"GoNoodle is one of the biggest heroes for helping a lot of folks survive the virtual school year,” Principal Tarnee Hudson said of the company’s content that can be found in 95 percent of the country’s public elementary schools.

A pep rally held Wednesday morning allowed camera crews to see the students in action with a dance party and teacher dance-off.

“It was a wave of energy!” Torrie Lashley, a program coordinator with Richmond Public Schools, said. “They just joined hands, joined arms and they swayed. It was a great opportunity to show the inclusion they demonstrate every day.”

Ultimately, a segment will be added to GoNoodle's video collection, allowing students worldwide to witness the power of inclusivity. A series on the topic is being produced through a partnership with Special Olympics.

“We're so happy that Special Olympics was a part of this. We have a majority of students in certain grade levels, who have special needs,” Hudson said. “We include everyone. We are the hub of what we call inclusivity in Richmond Public Schools.”

“If you have not caught onto this flame, you’re missing out. Let's continue to build inclusion here in Richmond City Public Schools,” said Lashley.

