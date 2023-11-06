Old City Hall restoration, new General Assembly Building win real estate awards

RICHMOND, Va. — The new home for Virginia’s legislative offices and a restoration of the Old City Hall building next door were among the top honorees at this year’s Golden Hammer awards.

The annual awards honoring standout real estate projects in the region were presented Thursday night by nonprofits Historic Richmond and Storefront for Community Design. A total of 14 awards were presented from among 48 nominees in a ceremony held at Hardywood Richmond.

The night’s big winner was the new General Assembly Building at 201 N. Ninth St., which received the Best Overall award. The nearly $300 million, 14-story tower near the Virginia State Capitol was developed by the Virginia Department of General Services, which worked with primary architect Robert A.M. Stern Architects, out of New York, and contractor Gilbane Building Co.

Also on the project were architects Glave & Holmes Architecture and Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates; engineers VHB, Dewberry & Davis and Robert Silman Associates; and Atlantic Refinishing & Restoration and Allen Architectural Metals.

Next door, the Old City Hall building at 1001 E. Broad St. was recognized in the Best Restoration category. Likewise owned by Virginia DGS, the restored granite building dating to 1894 also was awarded a teens’ choice award by Storefront’s City Builders design workshop participants.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.