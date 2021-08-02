Godfrey's to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for entry

RICHMOND, Va. -- Godfrey's is one of the latest Richmond establishments to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test in order to go inside.

The restaurant and nightclub, which is home to widely-popular drag brunches, made the announcement on their Instagram Thursday.

"In light of the rise of cases due to the COVID-DELTA variant we have decided it's in the best interest of our staff and patrons to enforce some precautionary measures," the statement said.

Patrons must have their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours, as well as a valid ID in order to get into the business.

"With you in mind, our staff has been fully vaccinated and we are constantly taking full measures to assure sanitation of our restaurant/nightclub," the statement continued.