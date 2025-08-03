The critical reason boxers from across the country came to fight in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The 5th Gloves Over Guns boxing match at Varina High School delivered a powerful message to young people: there are alternatives to gun violence.

Organizers said 300 local and elite-level boxers took part in the 5th Gloves Over Guns event hosted by East End Boxing Club.

"Gloves over Guns is a boxing tournament that invites boxers from all around the country to come to Richmond to fight in an effort to show that there are alternatives to gun violence," Dawn Cherry, the executive director of In My Corner Inc., said. "That's the sole purpose."

FULL INTERVIEW: Gloves over Guns shows 'alternatives to gun violence'

Firearms were the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the U.S. for a third straight year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cherry said roughly five young people whom her group has mentored over the past two years have been killed.

"It is extremely important to me," Cherry said. "We work with youth coming out of incarceration and youth and social services systems. We have seen so many of our youth that are coming out that have faced gun charges we have had."

Cherry said the sport is humbling because it requires discipline and allows competitors to redirect their "emotional responses."

"Boxing humbles you because it's a place where — a lot of our boxers will tell you — it's a way for them to calm themselves so they can think for clarity," Cherry said.

Cherry said proceeds and donations from Saturday's matches would benefit Varina High School.

