Why Northern Long-eared bats delayed the multi-million dollar expansion of a Henrico County park

Posted at 9:06 AM, Jul 25, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It’s a mixture of mangled tree stumps and branches, underbrush and assorted other plant life right now.

But by next fall, an undeveloped 73-acre site at Glover Park in Glen Allen will be home to two full-size turf baseball fields, a 1.75-acre turf dog park, a 5k trail, two playgrounds, two new turf multipurpose fields, a restroom complex, shade shelters and a lot more parking, among other amenities. Work on the long-awaited second phase of the park – involving acreage located behind the park’s four existing multipurpose fields and two sand volleyball courts – is now underway, following a series of delays that spanned nearly three years. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Glover Park master plan map
A master-plan map of Glover Park shows the variety of eventual amenities it will include.

