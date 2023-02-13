Gloucester deputies discover body of missing man during home invasion investigation

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Five people, including two teens from Northumberland County, were arrested over the weekend after a home invasion turned homicide investigation in the Ware Neck area of Gloucester County.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, three people forced their way into a home in the 8600 block of Back Creek Road while there were two people inside in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.

The suspects returned to the scene while deputies were in the area investigating, and their vehicle was stopped. Deputies said they identified them as the three suspects who invaded the home, found multiple guns in their car and arrested them.

Those three suspects were identified as 35-year-old Kathryn Elizabeth Wright of Hayes, 19-year-old David Isiah Ford of Reedville and a 17-year-old boy from Northumberland County.

During the home invasion investigation, deputies found out 36-year-old Kayron Tyrone Long was missing from the home that the three suspects had allegedly broken into.

After performing several search warrants and numerous interviews, detectives said they found out the victims of the home invasion — identified as 33-year-old Edward Lee Hodges of Gloucester and 24-year-old Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr. of Gloucester— were actually involved in the homicide and disappearance of Long.

Deputies said Long was killed in the Back Creek Road home Friday morning before the home invasion later that weekend.

His body was found buried in the 2900 block of Carmines Island Road in Hayes on Monday— about 14 miles from the home where deputies said he was killed.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification and an autopsy.

Henry has been charged with second degree murder, concealment of a dead body and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to Long's death. Hodges was charged with concealment of a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact.

Ford and the 17-year-old boy are facing charges related to the home invasion, including breaking and entering with intent to commit assault while armed, armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Wright was charged with principal to breaking and entering with intent to commit assault while armed and principal to armed robbery in connection to the home invasion.

Deputies said the related incidents are considered active investigations.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.