Footage shows moment a Gloucester deputy lifts a car to save trapped woman

GLOUCESTER, Va. -- All caught on camera, the heroic moments of a Virginia sheriff lifting a car off of a woman after the car flipped over in an accident.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office released the video Tuesday showing Deputy J. Holt responding to the scene of a car crash and within seconds deciding the only way to save the mother trapped is to lift the car off of her himself.

Officials said On May 7. Deputy J. Holt responded to an overturned car with an entrapment. The driver of the car was trapped underneath with her head pinned by the sunroof.

As seen in the video, her child was witnessing this tragic moment unfold crying out for help, sending Deputy Holt into overdrive.

"Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy J. Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety," said Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Months prior Deputy Holt received the local and regional Top Cop Awards from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line after saving the lives of two people from a burning house.