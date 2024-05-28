Students surprise Petersburg crossing guard for 50 years of service: 'Humanity at its best'

PETERSBURG , Va. -- Gloria Gray has helped to keep children safe while crossing the street to schools in Petersburg for 50 years.

Wayne Covil, community members, and students recently surprised Gray outside Walnut Hill Elementary School with gift cards as part of CBS 6 Gives.

"Honestly, we can't thank you enough for what you do," Wayne said to Ms. Gray. "Fifty years. You are a wonderful example of just humanity at its best."

