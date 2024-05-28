Watch Now
Students surprise Petersburg crossing guard for 50 years of service: 'Humanity at its best'

Wayne Covil, community members, and students recently surprised Gray outside of Walnut Hill Elementary School with gift cards as part of CBS 6 Gives.
PETERSBURG , Va. -- Gloria Gray has helped to keep children safe while crossing the street to schools in Petersburg for 50 years.

"Honestly, we can't thank you enough for what you do," Wayne said to Ms. Gray. "Fifty years. You are a wonderful example of just humanity at its best."

Crossing guard Gloria Gray has made a difference in her community for 50 years

Wayne Covil
CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.






