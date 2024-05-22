They proved there's more to a Miss America, Miss Va. title: 'You can wear a uniform and serve outside it'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In 2019, CBS 6 first introduced viewers to Gloria Dance, the oldest living Miss Virginia, crowned 74 years ago in 1950.

Recently, Dance crossed one item off her bucket list: to meet the reigning Miss America.

WTVR Gloria Dance and Madison Marsh

The moment was captured on camera as Madison Marsh, the first member of the United States Armed Forces to be crowned Miss America, and Gloria Dance, the oldest living Miss Virginia, met face to face.

Marsh is 22 years old, and a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

Madison Marsh

"The Air Force and Miss America keeps me busy all the time," Marsh said.

Dance, who was crowned Miss Virginia in 1950, also represented the Commonwealth in the Miss America pageant.

“I told her she still looks very stylish, so I’m not surprised she’s a former Miss America girl," Marsh said.

For Marsh, the opportunity to meet Dance is like meeting a kindred spirit.

“I think just getting to be here with her today, just tells that entire story about the history of this amazing organization and this sisterhood it brings you," Marsh said.

In the 1950's, winning a crown was something many young girls dreamed about.

Gloria Dance

However, serving in the military was not an option for most. But Dance says she is proud of Marsh's accomplishments - on both runways.

“I think that’s wonderful. That just goes to show you that a woman has so much to offer and to be able to do this, even being in the military, I think it’s wonderful, absolutely," Dance said.

WTVR Gloria Dance

And of course, Marsh agreed.

“You can wear the uniform and not have to give up your passions because it's a diversity of our forces that make us stronger," she said. "And I hope that this entire year exemplifies that for a lot of people. You can wear a uniform and serve outside of it too.”

Marsh wasn't the only one who went on to lead a life outside pageantry. Dance ended up staying true to her last name, and taught 61 years of dance to thousands of students across the Tri-Cities.

Gloria Dance

Although the meeting between Marsh and Dance was brief, there was indeed a bond between the two.

“Because I’ve been there and I’ve had a taste of it and I loved it, I enjoyed every minute of it and I feel like I represent a lot of people," Dance said.

Marsh, who is now enrolled in the Harvard Kennedy School to pursue a master's degree, will continue her role as Miss America for the next 7 months.

She says she understands the role Dance and many others played to lay down the foundation for her and previous Miss America's.

WTVR Madison Marsh

Dance, who turned 92 years old in March, shows no signs of slowing down.

And for Marsh, as if being a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force and Miss America isn't enough, she continues to raise awareness and funds for cancer research after losing her mother to pancreatic cancer.

Watch for Wayne Covil's stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Wayne should profile, email him wayne.covil@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories that celebrate voices in our community on CBS 6 News.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!