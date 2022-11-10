Will Gov. Youngkin try for a presidential run? Political analyst weighs in

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin hit the trail hard campaigning for Republican governor candidates.

His efforts left some wondering if it was Youngkin's test of his influence in national races and politics as he continues to be followed by questions of a run for president. Of the 14 candidates Youngkin stumped for, five won their elections on Tuesday, six lost and three of the races have yet to be called.

However, CBS 6 political analyst Bob Holsworth said he doesn't think Youngkin was out to influence voters in those other state races. He believes it was a marketing tour to up his exposure outside of Virginia.

Holsworth said he isn't sure Youngkin is convinced he will run for president but at the same time, he doesn't want to take it off the table. In Hampton Roads on Wednesday, Youngkin was asked whether he thinks there's a place for him in national politics.

"Well, my primary focus right now is to deliver for Virginians. We've got a big legislative agenda that we need to press through getting ready for our session in January," Youngkin said.

"As he's considering his options, he's not going to foreclose any particular one of them. And he's simply going to say he's going to focus on Virginia," Holsworth said.

CBS 6 reached out to the governor's office to independently confirm this information but have yet to hear back.