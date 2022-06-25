65 evacuated after fire at West End rehabilitation and nursing center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Sixty-five residents at the Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center were evacuated after a fire at the facility Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

Henrico Fire Division Assistant Chief E.E. "Cricket" Gerald said crews were dispatched to a structure fire at the center on Libbie Avenue at 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the saw smoke coming from the building.

"Fire crews advanced into the building locating a fire in a first floor room with smoke conditions impacting the hallway corridor of the effected wing," Gerald said. "Fire crews quickly controlled the fire which was isolated to the room of origin."

Nursing staff were moving "directly exposed occupants away from danger," Gerald said, and a second-alarm was called to bring in additional fire and EMS crews.

Firefighters helped remove 65 residents to an outside treatment area where they were assessed for injury.

One resident, who had non-acute medical complaints, was transported to an area hospital, according to Gerald.

"After damage control, ventilation and loss prevention activities it was determined that all displaced occupants would be able to re-occupy the building," Gerald said. "Firefighters assisted nursing staff with returning occupants to safe areas within the building.

Officials said more than 60 firefighters worked at the scene for more than two hours.

The Henrico Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

