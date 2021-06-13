Man arrested in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man wounded in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Deauville Road for a report of a shooting just before 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Chesterfield County Police Glen T. Hardy

Police arrested 43-year-old Glen T. Hardy, of the 700 block of Holly Grove Lane in Chesterfield, and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Hardy is being held with a secured bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, according to police.

No information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting was available at last check Sunday evening.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

