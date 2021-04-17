5 now dead after another child dies in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Five people, including four children, have died and two others remain hospitalized after a three-alarm house fire in North Chesterfield early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

"Sadly, late last night the Chesterfield Fire Marshals office was notified that another child has died because of injuries sustained in this fire," fire officials said Saturday morning.

The four children killed ranged in age from 2-12 years old, according to firefighters.

A grandmother died at the home, sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett. Firefighters later confirmed that a woman died in the fire.

Burkett: 9 people were in home when fire started

A neighbor called 911 just after 12:10 a.m. to report a fire at a house in the 9900 block of Glass Road, according to Chesterfield County fire officials. The home is in the Mayfair Estates subdivision near the intersection of Courthouse and Hull Street roads.

When firefighters arrived, they were told multiple people were trapped inside the two-story home and went into rescue mode, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter. Nine people were inside the home when the fire started, Burkett said.

"Firefighters immediately began searches of the first floor assisted by the second and third arriving engine companies while at the same time an aggressive attack on the main body of fire was initiated," Senter said during a Friday morning briefing.

A second and third alarm were called due to the fact of the amount of people trapped inside.

Fire chief: Multiple victims found on 2nd floor

Senter said crews saw heavy fire on the first floor in the front of the home with "high heat and heavy smoke conditions throughout the first and second floors."

"Multiple other victims were located on the second floor and were removed by firefighters using ladders at the rear of the residence," Senter said.

Witnesses said they saw firefighters perform CPR on one individual, as well as pull a boy from the burning home.

Senter said one person died at the scene and eight others were taken to area hospitals.

Two victims remain hospitalized. One of those people remained in critical condition Saturday, officials said.

"We believe we're dealing with the blended family here," Senter explained. "And so we're trying to make sure that we've got the right person, the age, and a lot more has to be done as part of the investigation to be able to release that information."

The cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in a bedroom, remains under investigation.

Officials said they do not suspect foul play.

"Because it is an active investigation there will be some information that is known but cannot be released at this time," Senter said. "Our hearts go out to the families that have been impacted so deeply by this tragedy."

