Smoking in bed sparked Chesterfield house fire that killed six people

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Smoking in bed was determined to be the cause of an April fire that killed six people, including four children, in Chesterfield County.

Linda Carlton, 70, is the sixth and final fire victim to be identified by Chesterfield Fire officials.

"The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with Chesterfield Police Detectives have determined the cause of the fire to be smoking-related which originated in the bed of Mrs. Carlton," Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Kenny Mitchell wrote in an email. "Nationally and locally, smoking-related incidents continue to be the highest cause of home fire deaths."

Officials described the Glass Road house fire victims as part of a blended family. Others killed in the fire included:

Corrine Wright, 30, female

Aubrey Wright, 12, female

Aniyah Seaborne, 8, female

Juliane Seaborne, 5, male

Ariabella Seaborne, 2, female

The home did have working smoke detectors, fire officials confirmed.

