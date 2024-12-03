Giving Tuesday urges donations to nonprofits in ‘challenging climate’ 

RICHMOND, Va. — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is recognized as Giving Tuesday following a weekend of shopping and searching for the latest details.

The day’s mission urges the community to share in the generosity and celebrate acts of kindness.

Barbara Couto Sipe is president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg. She called Giving Tuesday an important day to think about those who are less fortunate and are struggling.

The United Way serves as the umbrella for about 9,000 Central Virginia and Tri-Cities nonprofits that includes universities, civic groups, foundations, and all 501(c)(3) organizations. Sipe noted local nonprofits are seeing an increase in demand of working families with limited assets who are in need of assistance.

"You turn on the news and within five minutes you're hearing about the cost of housing, the cost rising cost of goods and groceries, and that is what our nonprofit partners are seeing and experiencing every day,” she explained. “All of that increased demand means increased need for resources. It's very challenging climate for that right now.”

The United Way works closely with organizations like Serve Virginia, a state commission that partners with the Virginia Service Foundation to inspire volunteerism in Virginia.

Watch: Joi Fultz honors those who give back in Richmond

The foundation’s statewide engagement officer Analise Gammel said they provided $250 mini grants to nonprofits across the Commonwealth. They seek out nonprofits that encourage the public to volunteer.

“These mini grants are made to local nonprofits to support service projects on these National Days of Service. The two National Days of Service are MLK Day, happening in January on Martin Luther King Day, and then the second one is 9-11 and the day of remembrance,” Gammel stated.

Previous recipients include the Health Brigade in Richmond that used the funds to prepare hygiene kits for distribution through their Comprehensive Harm Reduction program for clients in need across the Richmond area.

Henrico’s Start 1 Spark partnered with the residents of Lakewood Retirement Community to assemble Fuel for Fun snack kits for partner schools after receiving a grant.

In 2024, making a donation to your favorite nonprofit or a cause that speaks to you is easy. Most organizations have websites with donation links to give virtually.

You could also consider donating supplies to a group that helps the unsheltered population or purchase a gift card from a local business.

