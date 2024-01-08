Watch Now
Generous donations from CBS 6 viewers help Richmond students build their library

Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 16:26:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of Richmond elementary school students will get a head start on building their personal libraries thanks to the generosity of CBS 6 viewers.

Scholastic Inc. and CBS 6's parent company Scripps delivered eight bookcases loaded with 1,435 books to Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond on Monday.

As a result of donations from CBS 6 viewers and Richmond-area businesses, more than 200 students will soon be able to pick out five books to take home during a surprise book fair on Tuesday.

“When they bring their books home, we want them reading to their parents, reading to their siblings," reading interventionist Chelsea Goode said. "Have those conversations in literacy where you discuss story elements. If it’s nonfiction, text features. We want the kids to be excited about the reading but we also want parents to encourage how important it is to open a book.”

An additional 300 books will stay at the school for classroom and library reading.

CBS 6 viewers and the Scripps Foundation raised nearly $17,000 during our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign last September.

