'Give 804' campaign aims to get every Richmond student reading at grade level

RICHMOND, Va. — A new initiative of the Richmond Ed Fund aims to make sure every RPS student has access to books at home and reads at grade level.

The first annual Give 804 campaign kicked off at Gelati Celseti on Monday and runs until September 30. It aims to raise $50,000 and 10,000 books to help stock classroom and home libraries across the city and ensure all Richmond Public School students can read at grade level by the third grade, a major goal in the school division's 2024-2029 plan.

Community members can donate books, money, or time to the cause by becoming a reading buddy.

Book drops will be available at the following locations:



ILYSM Books

BBGB

Shelf Life

Minglewood Bakery

Urban Farmhouse

Urban Hang Suite

Julio's

Elwood Thompson's

Cafe Zeta

Gelati Celesti

Additionally, Gelati Celesti will donate 20% of all Rainbow Cookies Ice Cream sales at its Richmond-area shops until August 11.

Click here to learn more about becoming a reading buddy. To make a monetary donation to Give 804, click here.

