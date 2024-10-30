Students get hands-on experience at Girl Power Camp: 'There's so much opportunity'

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — Nearly 80 young women from across Virginia had the opportunity to get hands-on experience and explore numerous careers in the power industry at the 4th annual Girl Power Camp.

The day-long camp was hosted by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.

Marissa Perry was one of dozens of employees at Thursday's camp demonstrating her job in the industry. The Hanover County native has worked at Dominion Energy as a groundman for two years.

"I wanted to go into some type of trade," Perry said. "So I kind of ended up falling into line work."

WTVR Marissa Perry

Casey Hollins with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said the unique camp allows students to learn and try the various aspects of the job at each station.

From a bucket truck to smurf poles to fiber splicing and even virtual reality, students got to sample of variety of aspects of the industry.

"For years the industry has been perceived as male-dominated, but we want to open people's eyes and minds to the opportunity that exists for everybody," Hollins said.

WTVR

Gabby Dunaway, a high school junior, was one of the students who got to give Perry's job a try.

"I think it’s really cool to see how many opportunities we have for the future," Dunaway said.

So whether cutting microfibers to ensure we have internet or climbing to more than 50 feet to make sure we are connected, the camp showed girls there are many pathways to a career in power.

"It makes me feel good to inspire somebody to actually do something I enjoy," Perry said. "I mean I wouldn’t trade it for the world to be honest with you."

Find more information about the careers available in the power industry on the America's Electric Cooperative website.

WTVR

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok