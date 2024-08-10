How you can help Girls in Gear, a group that teaches kids 'resilience' and 'each day is a different lesson'

RICHMOND, Va. -- An organization that teaches girls about leadership and self-love through bike riding needs volunteers.

Girls in Gear welcomes girls starting at the age of five to gather together and learn about life and their community all while having fun and riding bikes.

"It gives me a sense of independence, I feel fearless," said Hannah Keenhold, the Program Director for the Eastern Virginia Chapter.

The Fredericksburg native and avid bike-riding enthusiast joined Girls in Gear, eager to help young women grow both physically and mentally.

"Bikes are our entryway into tapping into your feelings and trying new things, even when they're scary," said Keenhold. "That is what Girls in Gear is all about, is teaching girls that they are resilient. They can go out there and do what they set their mind out to."

Meeting once a week, the group will provide the bikes, and helmets and of course teach participants how to ride.

"Each day is a different lesson, like teaching resilience, making friends, sisterhood, and what it means to them," said Keenhold. "I have had my own falls as an adult on a bike, and it's not easy getting back up. So to kind of model that to the kids and just share with them your experience. I really feel that it makes a difference in their lives."

The organization invites girls and volunteers of all experience levels. They need of volunteers for their upcoming sessions that start in September.

"The volunteers are our backbone," said Keenhold. "Being a coach with Girls in Gear, you don't have to have any bike experience. All you have to do is bring your best and most dynamic self, and we'll provide the rest."

If you can’t donate your time but still want to help Keenhold said they are always in need of gear, which includes gently used bikes, helmets, and any bike tools.

If you’re hoping to donate or volunteer you can email Keenhold directly at hannah@girlsingear.org



