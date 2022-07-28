How market day teaches financial literacy to these kid entrepreneurs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some young entrepreneurs have spent the summer honing their skills and gearing up for the Girls For A Change Market Day in North Chesterfield this Friday.

Asani Ka-Re's passion for sewing started when she took a textiles class when she was just 8 years old.

“We made a pillow and I thought it was really fun and I made scrunchies first and I sold my first scrunchie at market day here and I made money and it was fun to make it,” Asani said. “But I don’t want to make that every year, so I decided to start my own business called Kenti -- and I make other things now.”

WTVR Asani Ka-Re

Girls For A Change CEO Angela Patton said the girls look forward to the market day.

“A great way for them to make money, especially during these tough economic times,” Patton said.

But Patton said that more than that, the opportunity gives the girls visibility and more.

“That included financial literacy and allow them to not just resell an item, but to start from scratch and really give this market their first introduction to what it meant to make something, sell something, make money, connect with the community,” Patton explained.

WTVR Girls For A Change CEO Angela Patton

From skin care to clothing, phone accessories and more, customers will have a chance to patronize dozens of young girls when the market doors open.

“You should definitely come and support us on Friday for market day,” Nadia Frazier said. “You can get a lot of things like bags and T-shirts or bracelets. It is definitely affordable, and you will be supporting a lot of girls.”

Entry into the market day is free for the community but bring your wallets. The Camp Diva kid vendors will have their items for sale from 1 to 5p.m. at 100 Buford Road in North Chesterfield.