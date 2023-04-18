These teens are showing up on the runway for social change

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond high school is kicking off RVA Fashion Week with a special show on campus.

The nonprofit Girls for a Change is organizing "Show Up, TJ and Secure the Bag" at Thomas Jefferson High School on Tuesday.

The Girls For A Change Thomas Jefferson Girl Action Team took on fashion as their social change project. They submitted a proposal to have a fashion show at their high school for RVA Fashion Week and it was approved, according to founder Angela Patton.

CBS 6’s Brendan King caught up with Patton as she gave a masterclass in walking down the runway to her teens.

The fashion show will feature original pieces by the participants. The looks will be sported by future and professional models.

Patton said the show isn’t just a chance to flex their creative muscles, but also a chance for young Black girls to find some inner peace.

“There's a lot of things going on with our children's mental health. One thing that Our Girls said is being creative. Being able to express themselves allows them to be able to tap into healing themselves,” she explained.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are free, however registration is required.

There is also an option to purchase a donation ticket to help support event expenses. Sponsorships and donations are available.

There will be also be local food trucks on site in addition to teen vendors.