'Be supportive, but also be open,' urges Short Pump mental health workshop organizer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One of the organizers of the Hope in Every Season mental health workshop in Short Pump this Sunday is urging folks to attend.

Giovanni Hinton knows what it’s like to struggle through dark days.

"I experienced depression, and knowing what the signs are for myself, and experiencing life things when it comes to depression, it can be the debilitating in some aspects," Hinton explained. "But, having mental health support, having community support and physical support… just wellness help, has been beneficial."

Those life issues, once conquered, led her into the mental health profession. She helps clients understand their voices matter, providing coping strategies to help them— including healing sound meditation.

Hinton, who runs She is Resilience, is teaming up with New Insight Clinical Counseling to offer the workshop.

"We will also have other speakers and therapist talking about faith, talking about spirituality and a sound therapy practitioner, who were using sound therapy and telling people about the use of sound, and how we can help your overall physical and emotional well-being."

Experts ready to support, guide and help guests navigate this SAD season with resilience and well being. It’s open to those 16 years and up.

"If you’re listening to this and you’re interested in this event, come," Hinton said. "Be supportive of other people who have shared experiences, but also be open to those that want to love on you.... Number one, you are not alone and number two, there are people, there are plenty of resources we can offer you."

