Gingerbread House Challenge supports affordable housing programs in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Eighth Annual Gingerbread House Challenge, hosted by the Better Housing Coalition, brought together local businesses and nonprofits to showcase creativity and teamwork through gingerbread house creations themed around fairy tales, fables, and folklore.

The event, held at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, featured 20 teams, with proceeds from attendees' votes going towards supporting affordable housing initiatives.

In addition to money, the event aimed to raise awareness about the need for affordable housing in Virginia.

"More than likely, you know somebody in your life, who needs affordable housing," Hope Rutter, with Virginia Housing, said. "It's wonderful to make sure that we bring this information and this subject to the general public, because a lot of people do not understand that this is a need in Virginia."

