Change announced at Richmond-based Ginger Juice

Ginger Juice
Ginger Juice Co. founder Erin Powell is selling the business she founded in 2014.<br/>
Posted at 6:53 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 06:53:49-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new owner is taking the reins at a local juice bar nearly a decade after it first opened. Ginger Juice Co. founder Erin Powell is selling the business and its location at Village Shopping Center in Henrico to Chelsea Binder, the restaurant’s manager. The deal was expected to close Monday (today) or Tuesday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Powell is offloading Ginger Juice shortly after moving to Nashville, Tennessee, with her 11-year-old son Sayer, who inspired the concept with his tolerance of juiced vegetables and the business’s name – due to his red hair.

