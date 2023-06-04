Man shot in Petersburg neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Watch Now
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was wounded in a shooting in a Petersburg neighborhood late Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 800 block of N. Gillfield Drive for a shooting call around 10:15 p.m.

The victim, who sources said was shot in the chest, was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, according to Burkett.

There was no word on the severity of his injuries.

Additionally, No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

