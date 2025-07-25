Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Historic Petersburg church offers free supplies at community celebration: 'Pick up some fresh vegetables'

Gillfield Baptist Church provides food, activities and school supplies at Saturday event to support neighbors after challenging weather
PETERSBURG, Va. — Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg is inviting the community to a celebration this Saturday, following recent floods and an extreme heat wave that have challenged local residents.

The historic church will host a Community & Friends Day Celebration from noon until 4 p.m. at its location on 209 Perry Street.

Dr. G.W.C. Lyons
"We want to have a special day to let everybody know, 'Hey, we're family, we're neighbors, we're friends and this is a safe place,'" Dr. G.W.C. Lyons, the church's pastor, said.

The event will transform the church grounds with activities for all ages while providing essential resources for community members.

"I want to hear children's laughter, I want to see children run across the yard, eating a snow cone or running into a bouncy house or sitting, eating a hot dog," Lyons said. "I want to see people of all ages line dancing, whether inside or outside," Lyons said.

Gillfield Baptist Church
Beyond entertainment, the celebration aims to provide practical assistance to local families, including fresh produce and back-to-school items.

"We partnered with several organizations and... community groups that provide free produce, so people will be able to come through and pick up some fresh vegetables," Lyons said. "We'll have a station where parents can pick up some school supplies, items for their children."

Gillfield Baptist Church has deep roots in the Petersburg community, making it a natural gathering place during challenging times.

"We've been at this corner since February 1818. It has great significance," Lyons said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

