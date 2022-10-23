Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Massive flames shoot from Richmond home; no injuries reported

Video shows massive flames shooting from Richmond home: 'Oh my God'
Posted at 9:24 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 21:27:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- No injuries were reported in a house fire in Richmond's Byrd Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 block of Gilbert Street, which is not far from Swan Lake, around 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters work Richmond house fire

Video taken around 7:45 p.m. showed heavy flames shooting from the rear of the home.

A WTVR crew on the scene around 8:10 p.m., said that no flames were visible outside the home.

Image (4).jpeg
Gilbert Street Fire

No one was injured, according to a battalion chief on the scene.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone