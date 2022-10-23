Massive flames shoot from Richmond home; no injuries reported

RICHMOND, Va. -- No injuries were reported in a house fire in Richmond's Byrd Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 block of Gilbert Street, which is not far from Swan Lake, around 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters work Richmond house fire

Video taken around 7:45 p.m. showed heavy flames shooting from the rear of the home.

A WTVR crew on the scene around 8:10 p.m., said that no flames were visible outside the home.

WTVR Gilbert Street Fire



No one was injured, according to a battalion chief on the scene.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.