Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters coming to Virginia to raise money for Make-A-Wish

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? If the answer is 'yes' then the Ghostbusters of Virginia are here to help you!

Friday, the Ghostbusters of Virginia are going to be in the commonwealth to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It's all part of the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

In full gear the Ghostbusters, alongside vehicles decked out as the famous Ecto-1 will be out at theaters statewide through the weekend.

“Bustin’ means doing good! As life-long fans of the franchise, it’s an honor to use our passion to help other charities raise much needed funding.” explains Jeff Foxwell, Vice President of the Ghostbusters of Virginia. “Our members are excited to be making appearances all throughout Virginia during opening week of the movie release to provide photo ops and meet fans."

Through their charity appearances Ghostbusters of Virginia are one of the top 3 earners for Make-A-Wish in Virginia.

Here is a list of where they will be this weekend:



March 22 & 23- 4:00 p.m.: Bowtie Movieland 17 in Richmond

March 22- 5:00 p.m. Kemps River Cinema Cafe Virginia Beach

March 22- 6:00 p.m.: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Charlottesviille

March 22- 6:00 p.m.: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Crystal City

March 23- 4:00 p.m.: Alamo Drafthouse Loudon

March 23- 5:00 p.m.: Cinema Cafe Edinburgh Chesapeake

March 23- 5:00 p.m.: Cinema Cafe Chester

March 23 & 24- 5:00 p.m.: Cinema Cafe Pembroke Virginia Beach

March 24- Main Street Geek Front Royal

You can find more about the events and the charity here.

