How Harry is keeping travelers safe at the Richmond airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Kyle Smith and his German Shepherd, Harry, are part of the TSA's explosive detection canine unit at Richmond International Airport.

Trained since puppyhood, Harry can detect scents associated with explosives, a skill that surpasses that of machines.

"If you could see as far as a dog could smell, you could see for miles, miles and miles," Smith said. "It's just what they're here genetically to do."

Kyle and Harry have previously worked at other airports and are now using their skills to search passengers, luggage, and vehicles for safety.

They are also likely to feature in the upcoming TSA calendar.

The goal of their visibility is to show the public the proactive measures being taken to ensure airplane and passenger safety.

"We want everyone to know we're here," Smith said. "We are keeping planes and passengers safe."

