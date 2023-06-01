Gunman targets Richmond family for 'looking out the window'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mom is scared and frustrated after someone opened fire outside her South Richmond apartment and shot her teenage daughter for "looking out the window."

The mom moved her family from Mosby Court to a fairly new apartment complex along German School Road with the hope of providing a better and safer life for her children.

However, her five children were dodging bullets on Thursday, May 25, when an argument erupted in an outside parking lot and someone opened fire.

"We looked out the window and they started shooting," the mom, who asked her identity not be made public, told Crime Insider Jon Burkett. "I started grabbing my kids and tossing them out of the room and away from the window."

There were her five children, between the ages of eight and 19, inside the apartment.

Her 16-year-old daughter was shot in the ankle. A 10-year-old girl was injured by shattered glass.

The teenage girl was not the intended target, Crime Insider sources confirmed.

The mom said her family was targeted because they looked out the window at the wrong time.

"Things are happening everywhere, but we just looked out the window," she said. "We said nothing. We did nothing. For that to happen is very frustrating. I've been out of work. I'm scared to leave my kids at home."

The mother said her teenage daughter will need reconstructive surgery on her ankle.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.