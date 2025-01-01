Former Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gerald Massengill dies: 'A mentor and inspiration to many'

RICHMOND, Va. — Col. W. Gerald Massengill, a former Virginia State Police superintendent, died Wednesday morning at his home.

Massengill worked for the Virginia State Police from 1966 until he retired in 2003.

Massengill was superintendent under former Governors Jim Gilmore and Mark Warner, and his tenure included the 9/11 attacks and the sniper incidents in Washington, D.C.

Four years after his retirement, he was called back to serve the commonwealth by leading the panel that investigated the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

MATT GENTRY/ASSOCIATED PRESS Panel chairman W. Gerald Massengill, right, and panel member Tom Ridge, left, listen to the presentation of Virginia State Police superintendent Steven Flaherty (not pictured) during a public meeting of the panel investigating the shootings at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Monday, May 21, 2007. (AP Photo/ The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry)

Massengill lived in Dinwiddie County, where his son is now the county administrator.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin offered a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying Col. Massengill "dedicated his life to the safety and well-being of Virginians."

“His tenure as Superintendent under Governors Gilmore and Warner was marked by integrity, resilience, and a profound dedication to duty. Beyond his professional achievements, Colonel Massengill was a mentor and inspiration to many in law enforcement, leaving an indelible mark on the Virginia State Police and the broader community," Youngkin said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the honor of serving alongside him. His legacy of service and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations."



