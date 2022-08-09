Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air

RICHMOND, Va. — When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood. He just didn’t know it would take him four years to put the building to work. This fall the Sicilian restaurateur is planning to open Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen at 2723 Buford Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

