Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air

RICHMOND, Va. — When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood. He just didn’t know it would take him four years to put the building to work. This fall the Sicilian restaurateur is planning to open Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen at 2723 Buford Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 08:45:10-04
RICHMOND, Va. — When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood. He just didn’t know it would take him four years to put the building to work. This fall the Sicilian restaurateur is planning to open Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen at 2723 Buford Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.