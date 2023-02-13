18-year-old dies after car crashes into tree in Powhatan County

Watch Now
POWHATAN, Va. — An 18-year-old woman died when her car crashed into a tree on Feb. 1 in the Genito area, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Genito Road near Winterbrook Drive when a Mazda 6 ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The car caught fire and the driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene, said State Police.

The driver was later identified as Abigail Elizabeth Warren of Jetersville.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

